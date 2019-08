Pursuant to the code to regulate, monitor and report trading by Directors, Promoters, Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries (Insiders) of the Company, the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from July 01, 2019 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on August 14, 2019. The Trading window will be opened from Monday, August 19, 2019

Pdf Link: Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com