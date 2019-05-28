Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Submission of Compliance Certificates from Debenture Trustees pursuant to Regulation 52(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Submission of Compliance Reports pursuant to Regulation 52(4) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 for the half year ended 31st March, 2019 ,

Pdf Link: Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.