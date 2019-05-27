Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Recommended a final dividend of Re.0.30 (Thirty Paise) per Equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 which shall be paid/dispatched on the after conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Pdf Link: Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.