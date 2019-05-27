Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 27th May, 2019.

1. Approved and adopted the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Issue of Secured/Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures and/or other Debt Securities on private placement basis (Pursuant to Section 42, 71, 179, other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules framed thereunder) in one or more tranches, if required, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

3. Recommended a final dividend of Re.0.30 (Thirty Paise) per Equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com