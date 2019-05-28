Sadhana Nitrochem Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has considered, approved and recommended to members for their approval, Dividend of Rs. 0.75 (Paise Seventy five only) per Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each for the Financial Year 2018-19 in addition to Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19.

