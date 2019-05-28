Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors, today at its meetings held at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia transacted the transactions as mentioned in attached file.



The meeting commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 06.00 P.M.

Pdf Link: Sadhana Nitrochem Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com