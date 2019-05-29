Of late, several analysts are evincing keen interest to know more about our company and its operations, in the course of which, the company may have to share its profile and other particulars, most of which are already in public domain though. In order to make this process much easier and transparent, we are uploading a brief up-dated presentation about our company on our website. A copy of the said presentation is also forwarded herewith for your reference and the same will also be shared at our meetings with investors as and when held.

Pdf Link: Sagar Cements Ltd. - Corporate Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com