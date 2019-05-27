Sagar Soya Products Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting


1. Approved IND-AS compliant standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015

2. Approved Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities for quarter and year 31st March, 2018

Pdf Link: Sagar Soya Products Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
