SAGAR SYSTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter year ended 30th June, 2019.

2.Fixing of the date, time and place for holding the Annual General Meeting and its date of Book Closure for Share transfer and register of members.

3.Draft Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

4.Any other matter, if required with the permission of the chair.

Further, pursuant to the Code of Practices & Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information of the Company for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Board Members and Designated Persons and their respective Dependent Family Members until Thursday, 15th Aug, 2019.



Pdf Link: Sagar Systech Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Be Held On Tuesday, The 13Th August, 2019 At 2.00 P.M. At 12A/1 New Sion Co-Operative Housing Society Limited, Sion (West), Mumbai 400022.

