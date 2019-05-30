Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33(3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 30th May, 2019, considered and approved inter alia the of the Audited Financial Results and Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 and took note of the Auditors Report issued by M/s. Shah, shah & Shah., Auditors of the Company.

Pdf Link: Sagar Systech Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com