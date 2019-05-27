Sagarsoft (India) Ltd - Non Applicability Of Regulation 24A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015


We wish to submit that the requirement for filing Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019 under the above said Regulation is not applicable to us as our paid up capital and Networth as on 31st March, 2019 are Rs.5,56,00,000/- and Rs.21,07,25,296/- respectively, which are below the threshold limit mentioned in regulation 15(2) for compliance with Regulation 24A of the said Regulations.

Published on May 27, 2019
SagarSoft (India) Ltd

