Sub: Copy of Advertisement Published In Newspapers - Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 07.08.2019



Dear Sir / Madam,



In Compliance with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the copies of Notice of Board Meeting of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Limited (Scrip Code: 503691) to be held on Wednesday, 7th August, 2019 as published in Free Press Journal - English Daily and Navshakti - a regional (Marathi) Daily - both on 3rd August 2019.



You are requested to take the same on your records and oblige.



Thanking you,



For Sahara One Media and Entertainment Limited





Pdf Link: Sahara One Media & Entertainment Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com