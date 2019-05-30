Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at 3:00 PM at its Registered Office at A-31, Gali no. 2, Madhu Vihar, Near Singlas Sweets, I.P. Extension, New Delhi-110092.



The aforementioned meeting commenced at 3:00 PM and concluded at 8:00 PM.



Due to some uncontrollable circumstances, outcome of the meeting could not be submitted with your good office within the prescribed timeline. We apologize for the delay and assure you that we will try to comply with all the applicable regulations in true letter and spirit & commit no further non-compliance.



This is for your kind information and taking on record please.



