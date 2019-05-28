The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today at 3.00 P.M. and the Board of Directors have, inter-alia, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Sai Capital Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com