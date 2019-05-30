Sai Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e, 30th May, 2019.



We are enclosing the following:



1.The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019; and

2.Statement of Assets and Liabilities;

3.Report of the Statutory Auditors;

4.A declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



The meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M.



