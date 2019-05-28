Intimation regarding resignation of Sh. Kunal Gupta from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and appointment of Mrs. Pooja Bansal, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company

Pdf Link: Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com