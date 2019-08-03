We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 3rd August 2019, commenced at 12:45 p.m. and concluded at 1:45 p.m., approved the following:



Disposal of leasehold rights of MIDC plots at Bhosari

The Board of Directors have considered and approved the disposal of the leasehold rights of leasehold land at MIDC, Bhosari, Pune, subject to the approval of the shareholders, MIDC and statutory authorities, if any. The Board of Directors have authorized the Managing Director of the Company to negotiate and finalise the disposal.



Pdf Link: Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com