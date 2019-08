We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 3rd August 2019, commenced at 12:45 p.m. and concluded at 1:45 p.m., approved the following:

Financial Results and

Disposal of leasehold rights of MIDC plots at Bhosari.



Pdf Link: Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com