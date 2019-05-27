Saksoft Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Re- Appointment of Mr.Amitava Mukherjee and Mr.Ajit Thomas as Independent Directors of the Company for a period of second term of five consecutive years with effect from September 27,2019 till September 26, 2024

Published on May 27, 2019
