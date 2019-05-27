Saksoft Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 12, 2019)

Saksoft Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.00/- per equity Share (30%) for the Financial year 2018-19 on equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 12, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com