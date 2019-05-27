Saksoft Ltd. - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities & Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 3rd August, 2019 to 12th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose mentioned as in the attachment.

