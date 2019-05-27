We wish to inform that as required under Regulation 33 (3) (b) of the Listing Regulations, the Company has opted to submit the quarterly / year to date Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial year 2019-20.

Pdf Link: Saksoft Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 33 (3) (B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com