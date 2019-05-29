Sakthi Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Intimation under SEBI {Prohibition of Insider Tradinq} Amendment Regulations 2018

Pdf Link: Sakthi Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Sakthi Finance Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor