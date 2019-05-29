Sakthi Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 1 per share (10 % of the face value of Rs. 10 each) on the Equity Shares subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Sakthi Finance Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com