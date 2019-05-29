Sakthi Finance Ltd, - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Certificate from Debenture Trustee pursuant to Regulation 52(5] of the Securities Exchange Beard of India {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations 2015 ("Listing Regulations 2015"]

Pdf Link: Sakthi Finance Ltd, - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
