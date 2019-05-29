Sakthi Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We request you to refer our letter SFL:BM:057:2019-20 dated 18th May 2019 intimating you of convening of Board Meeting on 29th May 2019 for consideration of audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Sakthi Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Sakthi Finance Ltd

