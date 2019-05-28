Sakthi Sugars Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (28.5.2019) has, inter alia, approved



a. Revised Code for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (the Code) of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, as amended. A copy of the revised Code is enclosed as required under Regulation 8(2) of the said Regulations.



b. Sale of the Companys yet to complete Cogeneration Unit-II assets at Sakthinagar, subject to approval of banks and financial institution, for augmenting resources to pay secured creditors. There will not be any adverse effect to the Company as the above assets are still under work-in-progress and not commissioned.



c. To keep the Modakurichi Factory inoperative during the financial year 2019-20 in view of inadequate availability of sugarcane due to drought condition and to reduce the cost of operations. There will not be any adverse impact on account of this as the entire cane available will be crushed in Sakthinagar Sugar Factory.



This information is given pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.



