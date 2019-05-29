The Board Meeting of the Company was held on 29th May, 2019. The Board of Directors at their Board Meeting recommended Final Dividend of 10% (Re. 0.10/- per equity share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 14th Annual General Meeting.



The information is being filed pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



Please take the aforesaid on your records and acknowledge the receipt.

Pdf Link: Sakuma Exports Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

