The Board Meeting of the Company was held on 29th May, 2019. The Chairman of the Meeting has placed before the Board the Notice No. LIST/COMP/532713/Reg.6(1)-Dec18/1113/2018-19 dated 12th February, 2019 received from BSE Ltd. imposing fine of Rs. 92,000/- + 18% GST for non-appointment of Company Secretary as Compliance Officer of the Company as per Reg. 6(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the reply filed on 15th February, 2019 requesting waiver of the said fine. The BSE Ltd. has rejected the request for waiver of fine.



The Company has paid the fine to BSE Ltd. on 07th March, 2019.



The Board discussed, noted and provided the response is attached.

Pdf Link: Sakuma Exports Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com