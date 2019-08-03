Sal Automotive Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 47 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, enclosed copies of advertisement published in Financial Express (English) and Punjabi Tribune (Punjabi) on 03/08/2019 for intimation of Board Meeting for quarter ended as on June 30, 2019 .


Kindly take the above information on your record.

With regards,


For SAL Automotive Limited




Gagan Kaushik
Company Secretary

Pdf Link: Sal Automotive Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
