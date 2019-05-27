Salem Erode Investments Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (hereinafter refer to as Listing Regulation) we submit herewith Outcome of the 2nd board meeting for the Financial Year 2019 - 20.

Please note that the 2nd board meeting of the company for the Financial Year 2019-20 was convened successfully today on Monday the 27th day of May, 2019 at the registered office of the company at 14, Motilal Nehru Road, Kolkata - 700029 at 11.00 A.M and concluded at 11: 50 A.M.

Published on May 27, 2019
