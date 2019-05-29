It is Informed that the Company in its Board of Directors Meeting Held on 28th Day of May, 2019 has approved Re-appointment of Mr. Sujal Shah as Whole-time Director and Mr. Babulal M. Singhal as Whole-Time Director for a further period of Three years, subject to the approval of Members in its ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Further Company has also approved Re-appointment of Mr. Ambalal C. Patel , Mr. Harshad M. Shah, Mr. Tejpal M. Shah and Mr. Shrikanth Jhaveri as Independent Directors of the Company for a further period of Five Consecutive Years, subject to the approval of Members in its ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Request you to take note of the Same.

Pdf Link: S.A.L.Steel Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com