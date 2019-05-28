This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Director was held on 28.05.2019 to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2019. However, for the purpose of clarifications on the queries raised by members of Audit Committee, the meeting has been adjourned till 30.05.2019. Please note that the Board of Directors decided to hold adjourned meeting on 30.05.2019 at 5.30 pm to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2019 and other allied matters.



Further In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is informed that the board inter alia transacted other business items as per the attachment.

Pdf Link: S.A.L.Steel Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com