S.A.L.Steel Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Director was held on 28.05.2019 to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2019. However, for the purpose of clarifications on the queries raised by members of Audit Committee, the meeting has been adjourned till 30.05.2019. Please note that the Board of Directors decided to hold adjourned meeting on 30.05.2019 at 5.30 pm to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2019 and other allied matters.

Further In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is informed that the board inter alia transacted other business items as per the attachment.

Pdf Link: S.A.L.Steel Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
S.A.L Steel Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.