Samyak International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors was held on May 30, 2019 for approving audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,

1) Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the Financial Year ended March 31,2019; and

2) Copies of the Audit Report as submitted by the Auditors of the company on standalone and consolidated financial results along with the declaration in respect of Audit Reports with unmodified opinion.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Commenced at 5:30 PM and concluded at 07:00 PM.





