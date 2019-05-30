Sanblue Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We are pleased to submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company duly held on today, i.e30th May,2019.

Pdf Link: Sanblue Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
Sanblue Corporation Ltd

