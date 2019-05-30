We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 30.05.2019, has recommended payment of dividend at the rate of 7.2% (Rs. 0.72/- per equity share) to the shareholders for the financial year 2018-19, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Sanco Trans Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com