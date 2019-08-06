Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47(3) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the copies of newspaper advertisement published in the newspapers Indian Express (English Newspaper) and Sandesh (Gujarati Newspaper), intimating about the Board meeting which will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. to inter alia consider, approve and take on record Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2019 and also intimating about the closure of trading window that was closed for trading in the Equity Shares of the Company in pursuance to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information, adopted by the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Sandesh Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com