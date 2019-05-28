Please find attached herewith the copy of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 as published in requisite newspaper as per the requirement of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015.



Kindly take the same on record

Pdf Link: Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com