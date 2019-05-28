Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Please find attached herewith the copy of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 as published in requisite newspaper as per the requirement of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015.

Kindly take the same on record

Pdf Link: Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.