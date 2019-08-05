Further to our letter dated 03rd August, 2019, we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 3rd September, 2019 to 09th September, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose 27th AGM of the Company and for determining the entitlement of shareholders for final dividend for the financial year 2018-2019, as may be approved by the Members at the meeting.

You are requested to take note of the same.



Pdf Link: Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Book Closure And Date Of Annual General Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com