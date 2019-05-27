Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Sandhar Technologies Ltd has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The payment is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

