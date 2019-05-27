Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Sandhar Technologies Ltd has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The payment is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Published on May 27, 2019
