Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Intimation Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

As per Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, there
is no deviation/variation in the utilization of the proceeds from the object stated in the prospectus till the quarter
and financial year ended 31 st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Intimation Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
