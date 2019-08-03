Sandhar Technologies Ltd - Intimation Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

As per Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there has been no deviation/variation in the utilization of the proceeds of the IPO, as all the funds have been utilized towards the objects stated in the prospectus dated 22nd March, 2018, till the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Kindly take the above on record.



