Notice of date for the payment of Interest on NCDs on 670 Non convertible Debenture (NCD) for ISIN No. INE819T08010, Security Code: 954691

With reference to above and pursuant to Clause 50(1) and 60 (2)of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) we would like to intimate that as the 670 Non convertible debentures are due for redemption, the Payment of Interest will be made on 23.8.2019, together with the principal redemption amount to those debenture holders whose names appear as beneficial owner as at the end of record date (i.e 16th August 2019) as per the details furnished by the Registrar and Transfer Ggent

Pdf Link: Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com