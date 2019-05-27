Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

The Board of Directors has at its 331st meeting held today, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:
1. Appointed Mr. H. L. Shah (DIN:00996888) as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect; subject to approval of the shareholders.
2. Appointed Mr. Jagadish Rao Kote (DIN:00521065) as an Independent Director with immediate effect; subject to approval of the shareholders.

Published on May 27, 2019
