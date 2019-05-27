Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board has recommended a final dividend of ?3.5/- per equity share, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

