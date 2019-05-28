Sangam India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ 10% i.e., Re. 1/- per equity share for the financial year 2018-19, subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Sangam (India) Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com