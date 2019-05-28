Sangam (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019, have inter-alia, considered the following:





1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019. Copy of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith .



2. Recommended Dividend @ 10% i.e. Re 1/- per equity share for the financial year 2018-19, subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



3. Appointed Mr. A.K. Jain, (Membership No. FCS 7842), as the Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company, in place of Mr. Anil Jain w.e.f. 1st June, 2019. A brief profile of Mr. A.K. Jain is attached as Annexure - I.





Further please note that Mr. Anil Jain will continue as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.





