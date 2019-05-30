Sangam Renewables Ltd - Submission Of Half Yearly Disclosure On Related Party Transaction

In Compliance with Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendments) Regulations, 2018, please find attached herewith disclosure on Related Party Transactions, on consolidated basis, in the format specified in accordance with applicable accounting standards for the half year ended on March 31, 2019

