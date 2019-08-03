Sankhya Infotech Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

In continuation to our letter dated 1st July, 2019 and in terms of "Sankhya Infotech Limited - Code for Insider Trading", the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the Designated Persons and others covered under the Code has been already closed from 1st July, 2019 and will remain closed upto 13th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of approval of Financial Statements for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Published on August 03, 2019
Sankhya Infotech Ltd

