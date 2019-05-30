Please find enclosed certificate issued by debenture trustee, pursuant to Regulation 52 sub-regulation (5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the half year ended March 31, 2019, confirming that debenture trustee has taken note of the contents furnished as per Regulation 52(4).

Pdf Link: Sanmar Engineering Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

